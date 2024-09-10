Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Position Lessened by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AFL shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aflac

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $109.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.89 and a 12-month high of $111.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.