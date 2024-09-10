Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 2.1% Higher

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.30 and last traded at $83.15. 5,930,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 16,440,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.97. The company has a market capitalization of $211.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

