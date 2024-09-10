Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.33

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.33 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36.33 ($0.48), with a volume of 11109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.05 ($0.52).

Alkemy Capital Investments Stock Down 9.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £3.20 million, a PE ratio of -157.93 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,137.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 72.71.

Alkemy Capital Investments Company Profile

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

