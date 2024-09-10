Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Up 0.5%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $151.20 and last traded at $149.44. 9,411,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 27,620,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.76.

Alphabet Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.17 and a 200 day moving average of $164.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total value of $3,991,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,588,151.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,032 shares of company stock valued at $29,854,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,551,000 after acquiring an additional 37,895 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 93,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

