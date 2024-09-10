American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE AHR opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. American Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AHR shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

