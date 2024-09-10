American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
American Healthcare REIT Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE AHR opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. American Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $504.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on American Healthcare REIT
American Healthcare REIT Company Profile
Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than American Healthcare REIT
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Top 3 Stocks to Secure Strong Returns Through Market Uncertainty
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How the Fed’s Rate Cuts Could Boost Bonds, Silver, and Small Caps
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Invest While You Can: Pullbacks on These 3 Stocks Won’t Last Long
Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.