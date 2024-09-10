AMJ Financial Wealth Management Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OKE. Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

