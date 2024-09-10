AMJ Financial Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 2.5% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.85.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.39. 80,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.90 and its 200-day moving average is $144.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

