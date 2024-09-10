AMJ Financial Wealth Management Has $7.02 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services makes up approximately 2.2% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,650. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.74 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.98%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $3,868,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,297.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total transaction of $8,841,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $3,868,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,297.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $299.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.50.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

