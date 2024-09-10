AMJ Financial Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management trimmed its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,297 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,489,000 after purchasing an additional 143,041 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth $212,209,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,268,000 after buying an additional 292,966 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.24 and a twelve month high of $214.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

