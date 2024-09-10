AMJ Financial Wealth Management Takes $5.09 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 280,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management owned about 0.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,247.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 347,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 321,955 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,293. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

