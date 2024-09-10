AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.30.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

AnaptysBio Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $975.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of -0.29. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.13.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 255.68% and a negative net margin of 558.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AnaptysBio

In related news, Director Dennis M. Fenton sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $45,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,181.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AnaptysBio news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 273,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,794,996 shares in the company, valued at $284,517,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Fenton sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $45,181.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,400 shares of company stock worth $449,244 in the last quarter. 33.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 976,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 82,648 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,500,000 after purchasing an additional 446,372 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

