Andra AP fonden Acquires 55,600 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 871,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.12% of Weyerhaeuser worth $24,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 278,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

