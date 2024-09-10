Andra AP fonden Buys 87,200 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SYY. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Sysco Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.77. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

