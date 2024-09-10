Andra AP fonden Buys New Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 132,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,654,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $230.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.47. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

Read Our Latest Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.