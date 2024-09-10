Andra AP fonden Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $32,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 595.1% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $195.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $227.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.82 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at $365,441,682.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,109,346 shares of company stock worth $198,743,322. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

