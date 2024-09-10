Andra AP fonden Has $21.74 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $208.48 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.77.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

