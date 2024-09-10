Andra AP fonden Has $22.75 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $22,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,720,000 after purchasing an additional 226,720 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,761,000 after buying an additional 8,900,241 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,991,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,761,000 after buying an additional 311,696 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,751,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,317,000 after buying an additional 124,055 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 549,665 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $142.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.52. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.23 and a 52 week high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

