Andra AP fonden Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after buying an additional 3,623,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,500,366,000 after buying an additional 283,802 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,947,547 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,075,562,000 after buying an additional 3,019,431 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,778,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $69.78 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

