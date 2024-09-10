Andra AP fonden Raises Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,500 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.05% of Autodesk worth $26,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,459 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 76,844.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 273,154 shares of the software company’s stock worth $67,592,000 after acquiring an additional 272,799 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 282.9% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,220,661 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.17.

Autodesk Stock Up 2.1 %

ADSK stock opened at $255.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.00.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

