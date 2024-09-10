Andra AP fonden Raises Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $27,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 153,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,606,000 after purchasing an additional 106,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLDR. Robert W. Baird upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.57.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $166.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.25.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

