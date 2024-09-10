Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.01 and last traded at $28.01. 1,156 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

Anglo American Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.77.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.41. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 1,090.55%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.