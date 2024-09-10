AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $28.80

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.80, but opened at $27.18. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 931,318 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 6.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti plc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

