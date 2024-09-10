Ankr Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $241.70 million and approximately $11.41 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02382945 USD and is up 5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 325 active market(s) with $25,121,299.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

