Aralez Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ARZ) Trading Up 10.3%

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:ARZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 10.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 274,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 79,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
Aralez Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.43.
Aralez Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States and Canada. It engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing products in the areas of cardiovascular, pain management, dermatological allergy, and other indications. It offers Zontivity for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with heart attack or peripheral arterial disease; Toprol-XL, a cardioselective beta-blocker that is indicated for the treatment of hypertension; Fibricor, a fenofibric acid for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia and patients with primary hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia; and Blexten, an antihistamine drug for the symptomatic relief of allergic rhinitis and chronic spontaneous urticarial.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aralez Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Aralez Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aralez Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.