Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Up 1%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $329.17 and last traded at $328.12. Approximately 168,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,342,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $324.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.63.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.82. The company has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In related news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,278.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $6,517,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,154.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,278.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,300 shares of company stock worth $44,194,544 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 31,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.