ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.73, but opened at $29.26. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ArriVent BioPharma shares last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 73,176 shares trading hands.

AVBP has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ArriVent BioPharma from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArriVent BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

ArriVent BioPharma Trading Up 3.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,174,000. Novo Holdings A S lifted its stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after acquiring an additional 422,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,586,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,922,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ArriVent BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,711,000. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.70.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

