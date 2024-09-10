Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ARTW opened at $1.92 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
