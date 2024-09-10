Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 6000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendant Resources from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Ascendant Resources Stock Performance

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.82, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$7.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

