Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 6000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Ascendant Resources from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
Ascendant Resources Stock Performance
Ascendant Resources Company Profile
Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.
