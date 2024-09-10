Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Capital International Investors raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,818,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,195,000 after purchasing an additional 78,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,039,000 after purchasing an additional 778,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,672,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,662,000 after buying an additional 114,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Compass Point downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.02.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $182.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $185.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $227,497.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,604,582.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total transaction of $227,497.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,604,582.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,263 shares of company stock worth $4,418,109 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

