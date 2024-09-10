Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,267 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,967,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,451,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,352,867,000 after buying an additional 17,591 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $698,312,000 after buying an additional 212,327 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,698,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $553,880,000 after acquiring an additional 202,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,361,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $484,655,000 after acquiring an additional 117,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Daiwa America raised Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $201.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The firm has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

