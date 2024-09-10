Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases 223 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Celanese by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,758 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Celanese by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,907,000 after acquiring an additional 468,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,776,000 after acquiring an additional 354,367 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,567,000 after purchasing an additional 329,740 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $120.36 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.76 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.58.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Celanese from $167.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Celanese from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.13.

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

