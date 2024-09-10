Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Sells 178 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,064.21.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,802.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,772.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3,698.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,733.04 and a 1-year high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $37.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.03 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

