ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Down 0.8%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $739.77 and last traded at $743.54. 466,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,248,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $749.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

Get ASML alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $920.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $949.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $295.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.37 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 28.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASML

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.