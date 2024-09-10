Audius (AUDIO) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $162.80 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,284,903,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,260,762,231 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

