Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 73500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$28.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.91.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon Advanced Materials
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.