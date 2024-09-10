Balentine LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,955,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,704 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,097 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,698,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,883,000 after buying an additional 1,519,822 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,686,000 after buying an additional 64,333 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.92. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $29.36.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

