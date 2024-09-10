Balentine LLC Has $1.07 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.02. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

