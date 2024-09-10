Balentine LLC Has $307,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 947.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth $27,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill
In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a PE ratio of 57.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.02.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
