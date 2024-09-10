Balentine LLC Lowers Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Balentine LLC decreased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on COF. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $142.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.52. The stock has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

