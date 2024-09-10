Balentine LLC Makes New $614,000 Investment in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGUS stock opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $31.70.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.