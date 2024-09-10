Balentine LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,836 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,355,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,019,000 after acquiring an additional 922,508 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth $251,429,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,321,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,897,000 after purchasing an additional 84,219 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,917.7% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,623,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $78,793,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.35. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $50.18.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.