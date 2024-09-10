Balentine LLC Sells 206,050 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Balentine LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 95.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 206,050 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth $86,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Adero Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Trading Up 1.8 %

UMC opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.37. United Microelectronics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24.

United Microelectronics Cuts Dividend

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Report on UMC

About United Microelectronics

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.