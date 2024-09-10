Balentine LLC Sells 32,397 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Balentine LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,397 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Balentine LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.