Band Protocol One Day Volume Tops $4.13 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00001923 BTC on major exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $167.28 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 150,801,992 tokens. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

