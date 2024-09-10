Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Given New C$120.00 Price Target at CIBC

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$130.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$123.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$121.29.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.8 %

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

BMO stock opened at C$112.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$115.66 and a 200 day moving average of C$121.79. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$102.67 and a twelve month high of C$133.95. The firm has a market cap of C$82.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 71.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Steven Lloyd Tennyson sold 7,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.16, for a total value of C$886,977.10. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.