Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$78.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group set a C$67.00 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$67.92.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$64.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.08. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$55.20 and a 1-year high of C$70.40. The stock has a market cap of C$86.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 74.26%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.