Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 873.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000.

Shares of PTLC opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.49.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

