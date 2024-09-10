Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

AGG stock opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.69.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

