Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,690,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,924,000 after buying an additional 1,748,633 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,284,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,116,000 after acquiring an additional 902,032 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,090,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,374 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $128,203,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 112.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,755 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.65.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

