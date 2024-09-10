Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $455,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:REGL opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.84. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.42.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

